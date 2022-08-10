AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama after Anupama and Anuj resolve their misunderstandings

The ardent viewers of the show predict more trouble for Anuj and Anupama after the couple reveals how they have sorted their differences.
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts since months.  

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning.

Anupamaa's storyline and concept have managed to strike the right chord.

A lot of people are able to relate to Anupama's story and her struggles and are taking inspiration from her roller coaster journey.

Rupali Ganguly's performance has been appreciated by the viewers and she has become everyone's favourite.

The show's current storyline is full of drama.

While the Shah family is gearing up for Samar and Dimpy's wedding, Anuj and Anupama finally resolve their differences and make things clear.

The ardent viewers of the show and MaAn lovers couldn't stop jumping with joy as they believed that finally Anuj and Anupama will finally reunite.

However, to their surprise, Anuj and Anupama chose different paths and compromised with the current situation.

Fans were not happy seeing MaAn not taking any efforts to solve the situation and choosing to go separate ways instead.

In today's episode, Anuj and Anupama are finally home after spending the entire night together.

A lot of drama took place in the Shah house. Maya and Barkha were also present.

Maya got extremely hyper Watchung Anuj-Anupama together and started believing that they have reunited.

Anuj and Anupama reveal to everyone that they have cleared things up and now, there are no more differences between them.

Vanraj, Barkha and Maya don't seem to be happy about it, but they heave a sigh of relief after knowing that Anupama will still go to America and Anuj will stay with Maya and Choti Anu.

While everything seems sorted, it is actually not.

The ardent viewers of the show predict more trouble for Anuj and Anupama.

Ekta Jaiswal says, "Anuj and Anupama made a very big mistake of telling everyone that everything is resolved between them. They gave Maya, Barkha and Vanraj a chance to create more problems between them."

Farnaaz Sheikh says, "I feel Maya will compel Anuj to marry her and make him promise not to meet Anupama."

Ishita Seth says, "Anupama will land in more trouble as Maya and Barkha will do anything to make sure that Anuj-Anupama don't even see each other's faces."

Hiti Shah says, "Anuj and Anupama shouldn't have revealed the truth and should've tried to fake it so that they can plan to escape from the situation and expose Maya."

Samar and Dimpy's wedding have a lot of drama coming up.

While Vanraj, Maya and Barkha are no less in creating drama, Dimpy is also no less to create problems in the Shah family.

What will happen next? Tell us in the comments.

