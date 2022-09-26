AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Forced marriages in daily soaps between couples who later fall in love are not setting a good example

MUMBAI: Indian television shows have a lot to offer to the viewers.

We have seen how saas-bahu sagas are still dominating the television content and have always been quite popular among the viewers.

While the concept of a lot of television shows is somewhat the same, the makers are also trying to explore new content to entertain the viewers.

However, the ardent viewers of several daily soaps have found one common similarity between the storyline of the leads.

There are several tracks in many daily soaps where the lead couple has ended up marrying under crucial circumstances.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Oh No! Virat Gets Drunk in Anger; Calls Pakhi Out for her Mistakes

Sai and Virat got married against their will in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and later ended up falling in love.

Shiva and Raavi also had to marry each other in spite of not being in love in Pandya Store. Later, the couple fell in love.

Banni also married Yuvaan against her wish in Banni Chow Home Delivery. However, their love story is about to bloom. But in short, that too was a forced marriage.

Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 were forced to get married for the sake of their families but later found love in each other.

Harphoul and Mohini also got married even though they hated each other in Colors' Harphoul Mohini. But now, things are different for them.

Ginni also went on to marry Aditya in Channa Mereya. However, the couple developed feelings for each other later.

There are several TV shows where the leads have got married forcefully due to several reasons and later, they develop a fondness for each other.

The ardent viewers feel that this concept is quite a cliche and also spreads a wrong message in society.

It shows how the couple is expected to adjust for the rest of their lives by making such a big compromise.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WOW! Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi talks about her HAPPIEST MOMENT on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and we totally agree with her