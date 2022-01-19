AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Gashmeer's EXIT to change the NARRATIVE of Imlie?

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Well, post the news of Gashmeer exit, the show has seen a major stir in its storyline. With Aditya going missing and Imlie and Aryan's Pagdandiya expedition, a new creative has come to notice. Viewers hint that the makers shall bring in a change in the narrative by removing Malini and Aditya aka Gashmeer and Mayuri from the montage itself.

Nitanti Ved: Gashmeer had been the soul of the show, that's how he has been looking all pale in the show recently. At a point, we all were concerned about his health too. Well, now that he is leaving there are major chances that the viewership of the show may drop. Now, with the new end page, it is quite clear that the narrative shall turn more prominent towards Imlie only.

Samiksha Sen: The new end page did hint that makers are planning to make Sumbul aka Imlie the only face of the show and the story may take a new turn removing the prominent narratives for Malini and Aditya.

Riddhi Merchant: I have been an avid follower of the show, often it has been predictable when would the TRP drop or rise in the show looking at its narrative. With Gashmeer's shocking revelation it is sure that many viewers would drop watching the show. Now, the end page brings yet another twist to the story, keeping the TRPs aside, will the storyline change its focus from the rest to only Imlie, the bright smile surely suggests that Imlie will be shown in a much happier place.

