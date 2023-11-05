AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans feel Amba is becoming the biggest supporter of Sai and Satya’s relationship

Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around Tinsel Town. This time we bring to you the audience's opinion on Amba’s support towards Sai and Satya’s marriage.

Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

Fans love the chemistry between the leads and the everchanging equations between Virat, Sai, Pakhi and now Satya. The gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances of the show are adored by the fans.

The show has been amongst the top in TRP charts and is doing splendidly. The current track shows that Pakhi has left home and Sai and Virat attempt to find her for Vinu’s sake. We are well aware that Aishwarya Sharma has quit Ghum and will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Amba, is Satya’s mother and her reluctance to Sai and Satya’s marriage is still present, given Sai’s past and her relationship with the Chavans which can’t be avoided.

Amba has impressed fans in today’s episode. Vinu has invited Sai, Satya and Savi for his birthday and they will have to go to Chavan Niwas. While Satya is hesitant, Amba coaxes him to go with Sai. Later, Amba is also seen expressing her trust over Sai and how the newlyweds need to bond more to strengthen their marriage.

Check out the netizens’ reaction to the same and how they express that Amba can be one of the biggest supporters of Sai and Satya’s marriage.

Do you agree with their views?

Do let us know in the comments below

Sai Satya Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pakhi Virat
Sanjana Parekh's picture

AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans feel Amba is becoming the biggest supporter of Sai and Satya's relationship
