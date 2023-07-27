AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, and Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well

The ardent viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin want to see more of Ishaan's character in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:22
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been everyone's favorite ever since the leap. 

The viewers have loved the star cast of the show and also how the storyline managed to keep them intrigued. 

The popular drama series recently witnessed a generation leap where most of the star cast made an exit with new actors stepping in. 

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are seen playing the leads in the show post the leap. 

The storyline has completely changed after the leap which is keeping the viewers intrigued. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi’s late night entry in college thanks to Shantanu

Well, it's been just a month since the leap has started to air and the viewers are already in love with how the story is shaping up. 

The viewers noticed one thing from the beginning and they seemed very unhappy about it. 

The show's story is about three individuals Savi, Ishaan and Reeva.

While Ishaan and Reeva fall in love, Savi is dealing with her own challenges. 

However, amid all this, the viewers strongly feel that Ishaan who plays a central character is not given enough importance in the storyline. 

As the channel keeps sharing all the latest promos, several fans have commented about the same. 

Many are saying that they are seeing the show for Shakti but unfortunately, they don't see him enough in the story.

Take a look at the promo:

 

 

Here's what the viewers are saying:

Many of them have urged the show's makers and the writers to give more importance to Shakti's character. 

Fans are feeling the show is only focussing on Savi's character, her dreams and aspirations, journey and more. 

In fact, one of the viewers suggested changing the name of the show from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Savi Ka Sapna. 

Well, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Harini feels the burden of a failed marriage

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Finally! Viaan gets to hear the most awaited love confession from Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Finally! Reyansh confesses his love to Aradhana
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar”?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Abhinav death to change the whole storyline with his death
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “If Tom Cruise can perform stunts at the age of 60, I would want to dance even when I am 60” Tamanna Bhatia
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jailer which has Rajnikanth in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans and one...
Exclusive! “My Instagram notifications were not getting stopped” Tamanna Bhatia on getting lot of love for Kaavaalaa
MUMBAI: Tamanna Bhatia is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her dance...
Recent Stories
Tamanna Bhatia
Exclusive! “If Tom Cruise can perform stunts at the age of 60, I would want to dance even when I am 60” Tamanna Bhatia
Latest Video
Related Stories
BARC
BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a jump in TRP ratings enters top five shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top ten shows; Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya sees a huge downfall; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC
GAME CHANGER
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a GAME CHANGER and a major inspiration for the generation of young actresses
Anupamaa
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
Anuj
Audience Perspective: Anuj needs to reconcile with Anupama; MaAn has been apart for a long time and is upsetting Fans
Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly
"The THU THU Trend: Rajan Shahi's Serendipitous Charm Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast"!
Anupamaa
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa