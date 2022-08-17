AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod going Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes way?

The viewers feel that they can only recollect Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta is one of the most watched and long-running drama series on small screens.

We all know that the show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story so far.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are seen playing the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu in the show.

Well, we all know that the show is all set to take a leap of one year and there will be lots of changes in the storyline.

The leap will see Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation. The story will become even more interesting post that.

The new promo is doing the rounds of social media which will see Abhimanyu and Akshara in totally different avatars after their separation.

Take a look:

The ardent viewers who are watching the show on a regular basis are finding an uncanny similarity between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Hai and one more popular show.

Well, viewers feel that they can only recollect Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shaheer and Erica's on screen characters Dev and Sonakshi were portrayed in the same way as we can see Abhimanyu and Akshara in the promo.

Abhimanyu has changed completely and so has Akshara.

Do you think the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video