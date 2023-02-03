Audience Perspective! Here’s why the audience is not impressed with Bhavani in the current track

When it comes to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of things are working in the makers’ favour, be it the storyline, the characters or the kids.
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as now, Sai and Savi have entered the Chavan Niwas.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat reveals how Sai’s Jhumka landed in his uniform collar; Pakhi left shocked

The show has become quite interesting with Sai's return to the Chavan Niwas. Audience can see how Virat and Sai are getting close once again and Pakhi is turning negative as she doesn't want Vinayak and Virat to be snatched away.

The show has become quite interesting with Sai’s return to the Chavan Niwas. Audience can see how Virat and Sai are getting close once again and Pakhi is turning negative as she doesn’t want Vinayak and Virat to be snatched away.

Viewers have been watching the show, sitting on the edge of their seats. Be it any character, negative or positive, some are relatable and some cannot be accepted, completely based on the audience’s perception.

Such is the case with the character of Bhavani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The character of Bhavani has been very dominating in the show as she is the head of the family. However, not a lot of people can accept her for the majority of the episodes as she was always against the lead protagonist Sai.

However, things seemed to have changed this time as we can see that Bhavani wants to see Sai and Virat together.

This became a major issue with netizens as they observed that even when Bhavani is supporting Sai, it is for her own selfishness - that she doesn’t want Vinayak to leave the house.

Check out what Netizens have to say:

Ananda Mhatre: I don’t like Ashwini because she is always acting as if she’s the boss of the house. She never liked Sai and when she knows that Sai can take Vinayak away, she suddenly wants Sai and Virat to be together, one of the reasons also being that Pakhi cannot give birth to a child now. It’s just disgusting.

Darshana Patil: I like the fact that Ashwini got Sai back into the house. I don’t care what her intentions are. At least, she did something right. I just want Patralekha to leave the house. I mean it’s enough now.

Sakshi Bhargav: I haven’t seen a show like this. Even if the storyline is toxic, you still don’t want to miss it. It’s an unpopular opinion but I want to see Virat with Pakhi, because I saw that there was so much understanding between them. Ashwini is always against the person who is married to Virat. This time, as she knows that Pakhi cannot give birth to a child, Bhavani shifted her focus from Pakhi to Sai. It’s selfish love. I just hope Sai and Virat have better chemistry between them rather than just fighting all the time.

Devanshi Choksi: I love watching this show. The characters are really realistic. Sometimes, the writers make a mistake but they also cover up. I hope they cover up Bhavani’s intentions because we all know why she is supporting Sai. I don’t really like that character, but I know there are people like her. I just want the writers to skip this part of track and show us Virat and Sai’s reunion. Bhavani will only think of the ‘samaaj’.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu throws Sai’s hand made food in the dustbin, leaving Sai shattered

Are you a fan of the show too? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

