AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! If Anupamaa is a MOVEMENT, Pushpa Impossible is a REVOLUTION

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible has hit the small screens a few months ago.

JD Majethia who is known for his amazing content which he presents through his shows.

Wagle Ki Duniya is one of them that is also doing quite good on small screens.

But with Pushpa Impossible has set a benchmark.

Well, the show's story focuses on single mother Pushpa Patel who is fighting with every day situations yet not giving up and always looking forward to move on.

The show has garnered several praises from the fans not just for the stellar performances of the actors but also for the brilliant execution and a great storyline which only spreads positive vibes and a great message.

When Pushpa Impossible's promos started circulating on social media, fans found some similarity between Karuna Pandey and Rupali Ganguly's character from Anupamaa.

The ardent viewers of the show feel if Anupamaa is a Movement then Pushpa Impossible is a Revolution.

Pushpa Impossible makes us think if we are living our life aptly or not.

Pushpa can't take any wrong or any mistake lying down be it her kids or anyone else. She sees to it that person accepts the mistake and walks on the rightful path.

The show also teaches that a woman doesn't always need a man to lead a life and be successful. A woman can lead her own life.

Pushpa's character also teaches that one doesn't need to be a perfectionist.

She is a multi-tasking woman but even she commits a mistake just like any other human being. It's okay to be not right all the time.

She also never shy shies away from taking help from others. Pushpa has huge army who is always there to support her.

Pushpa Impossible makes one realize if we are living the life the way we want or if not, then start living.

