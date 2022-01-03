AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein should take a LEAP now

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular running show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers are witnessing how Virat and Sai's marriage has hit the rocks once again and this time, things have turned out to be very complicated for the duo.

Virat was exposed by Mohit in front of the entire Chavan family.

No one was ready to believe Virat while here he had forcefully stopped himself from involving anyone from his family for saving Shruti.

Virat was unofficially doing this and he could have landed in huge trouble if he had gotten caught. Hence, he didn't want his family to get involved in all this mess.

However, the matter has now escalated and Virat-Sai's marriage is on the verge of getting over.

The viewers are yet again left heartbroken with Sai and Virat's separation.

But a lot of viewers feel that the show's story is getting repetitive as this has happened before as well.

The ardent viewers of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein have different views on the current track and much more.

Gitika Sahay says, "The makers are now simply dragging the story just for the sake of it. Everyone knows what the possibilities of Sai and Virat’s relationship are at this point in time."

Anju Shah says, "It’s high time the makers should also concentrate on other actors as well, as their role is equally important. Their time and energy are getting wasted and they are being shown as mere props."

Ritu Gupta says, "The drama created between Sai and Virat is a bit over the top. It's not needed. The show should be more realistic."

Alpa Chauhan says, "The entire focus is only on Sai and Virat. Paakhi and Samrat are sidelined. The makers should also focus on their story as it can also get interesting."

Shalini Mishra says, "Apart from Sai-Virat and Samrat-Paakhi, Mohit and Karishma's jodi also plays an important role. The makers had shown how they were forced to have a kid. The track had got interesting but it was abruptly sidelined which made no sense."

Well, it's high time a leap is introduced in the show as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has completed a year now.

The leap will not just bring freshness to the story but also add more twists and the on-screen lives of the characters will finally move forward.

A six-month leap in the show will definitely change the number of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

