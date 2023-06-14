AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Kinjal leave the Shah house and follow Anupama's footsteps in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on small screens ever since it aired its first episode.

Rupali Ganguly's comeback on small screens after years proved to be a huge hit.

Fans have loved how Anupama's journey has turned out to be in the show so far.

Anupamaa turned out to be more than just a saas-bahu drama.

The current story is focussing on Samar and Dimpy's married life which has kickstarted in the Shah House while on the other side, Anupama is reaching towards her dream.

Anupama has left all the baggage of her past and moved on, meanwhile, problems in the Shah house don't seem to end.

Kinjal is trying her best to handle things in the Shah house in Anupama's absence.

However, Leela is very sure that no one can handle things better than Anupama.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa have their opinions on the same.

Priti Sahay says, "Kinjal is such an educated girl but she is stuck between these dramas in the Shah house. Why is she even bearing all this? She should just move out."

Priya More says, "I don't understand why Kinjal married a guy like Toshu in the first place. Also, why is she still in the house? She should not wait for any appropriate moment and just leave."

Dimple Shah says, "Dimpy is very right that Anupama ended up hurting herself by doing so much for the family. The same will happen with Kinjal and she has already seen all this. Then why is she taking so much effort?"

Hiti Dave says, "A well-educated, well-behaved and responsible girl like Kinjal does not deserve such a life. She tried her best to sort everything but nothing happened and its better she moves on. No wonder Rakhi Dave was so angry on her for choosing a guy like Toshu."

It seems the viewers have already predicted that Kinjal will also end up like Anupama. She will not get anything for taking care of the house.

The viewers feel that Kinjal shouldn't have even waited for Samar's wedding and left the house way before.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

