AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Kinjal leave the Shah house and follow Anupama's footsteps in Star Plus' Anupamaa

The viewers feel that Kinjal shouldn't have even waited for Samar's wedding and left the house way before.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 16:58
Kinjal

MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on small screens ever since it aired its first episode.

Rupali Ganguly's comeback on small screens after years proved to be a huge hit.

Fans have loved how Anupama's journey has turned out to be in the show so far.

Anupamaa turned out to be more than just a saas-bahu drama.

The current story is focussing on Samar and Dimpy's married life which has kickstarted in the Shah House while on the other side, Anupama is reaching towards her dream.

Anupama has left all the baggage of her past and moved on, meanwhile, problems in the Shah house don't seem to end.

Kinjal is trying her best to handle things in the Shah house in Anupama's absence.

However, Leela is very sure that no one can handle things better than Anupama.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa have their opinions on the same.

Priti Sahay says, "Kinjal is such an educated girl but she is stuck between these dramas in the Shah house. Why is she even bearing all this? She should just move out."

Priya More says, "I don't understand why Kinjal married a guy like Toshu in the first place. Also, why is she still in the house? She should not wait for any appropriate moment and just leave."

Dimple Shah says, "Dimpy is very right that Anupama ended up hurting herself by doing so much for the family. The same will happen with Kinjal and she has already seen all this. Then why is she taking so much effort?"

Hiti Dave says, "A well-educated, well-behaved and responsible girl like Kinjal does not deserve such a life. She tried her best to sort everything but nothing happened and its better she moves on. No wonder Rakhi Dave was so angry on her for choosing a guy like Toshu."

It seems the viewers have already predicted that Kinjal will also end up like Anupama. She will not get anything for taking care of the house.

The viewers feel that Kinjal shouldn't have even waited for Samar's wedding and left the house way before.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/anupamaa-suspense-malti-devi-and-leela-share-horrific-past-230603
    

Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Sagar Parekh Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Sai gets to know about Savi being in deadly danger
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
As Dil Diyaan Gallaan’s Dilpreet and Sanjot rekindle their love over social media Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam and the cast opens up about ‘love over the generations’
MUMBAI :There’s just something about old-timey love. From shy glances to handwritten letters, it warms your heart like...
Imlie: Woah! Atharva announces his marriage with Chini; Imlie gets taunted
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Kinjal leave the Shah house and follow Anupama's footsteps in Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on small screens ever since it aired its first episode....
Must Read! Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru looks messy; hope the movie turns out to be good
MUMBAI : Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru has been in the news from the day it was announced...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shaan Shashank
EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Shashank Mishra to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2
Exclusive! After Aishwarya Sharma, does GHKKPM co-star Vihaan Verma wants to be a part of reality shows? This is what the actor
Exclusive! After Aishwarya Sharma, does GHKKPM co-star Vihaan Verma wants to be a part of reality shows? This is what the actor has to say
Vihan Verma
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on his bond with GHKKPM co-star Tanvi Thakker and shares about the time he got pranked by Neil and Aishwarya
MADALSA
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma talks about how she copes and deals with negative comments, saying, “Even when I was hated that was a feather in my cap”! Read for more!
Aishwarya Sharma
KYA BAAT HAI! This special person surprised Aishwarya Sharma by flying to Cape Town and it's not Neil Bhatt
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so