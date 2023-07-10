AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Star Plus' show Anupamaa witnesses a leap; Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa which has been running on the small screens for more than 3 years has achieved a huge success.

The show which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role has broken several records and has always been at the top of TRP charts.

The viewers are constantly hooked to the screen ever since the beginning.

Not just that, the makers have also left no stone unturned to keep the viewers engaged to the show by bringing new characters to the story.

It's been more than three years since the story is running in a linear motion with several twists.

However, the story is always connected from one point to another.

But now, it's high time Anupamaa witnesses a leap.

There were several reports about the show taking a leap, however, all such rumours faded with time and neither the makers nor the actors ever commented on the same.

But now, Anupamaa's storyline needs to move forward and for that, it needs to take a leap soon.

The leap will only enhance the story of the show and also bring freshness to it.

The storyline has always been intriguing but when a leap will be introduced, it will see a major change in the story as well as characters and their dynamics too.

The viewers would love to see the new look of the actors too.

Until now, the viewers have seen how Anupama first fought for her rights, got separated from Vanraj and led a new life.

She then started her life again with Anuj and their relationship was rock solid until now.

Anupama has not just fought for herself but for her family members too.

But now, when a leap will be introduced, the viewers will get to see a new Anupama whose perspective towards life will be different.

The show will also see a change which is now required as the viewers are constantly seeing the same set up for three years now.

Well, recently, once again there were rumors that Anupamaa will witness a 5-year leap.

It will be interesting to see if the news happens to be true or not.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

