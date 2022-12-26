AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj the driving factor of Star Plus’ Anupamaa?; Here is what the audience has to say

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its storyline. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The show keeps on bringing new plots and this time as well they have not failed to bring something good forward.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Barkha and Ankush bond with Anu

People have always loved the two together ever since Anuj entered the plot and his character was shown to be so supportive of Anupama. People love how Anupama is getting everything she deserved with Anuj which she was deprived of earlier.

The audience somehow feel that the couple is the driving factor of the show. They feel that other characters are to support but without Anuj and Anupama’s couple, the show would go downhill.

Here is what the netizens had to say:

Riya Sharma: I feel the other characters are there as catalysts but do not play a major role in the plot. It is Anupama and Anuj who the audience is loving so much and they are driving the plot of the show.

Preeti Sahay: Anupamaa is all about Anupama but now it is about both Anuj and ANupma. They have together become the driving factor of the show and people absolutely love them and their chemistry. without them, the show would feel very negative and dull.

Ritu Sarangpure: I find Anuj and Anupama together the best and what is the best part of the show. They are setting such high goals for couples by respecting each other and the other’s space so much. They clearly are the driving factor of the show.

Kritika Dammani: Every character is important and all of them together make a show but Anuj and Anupama together are taking the show to another level. They have amazing chemistry and people love them together.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj turns guitarist, Anupamaa arrives on stage

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar