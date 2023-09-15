Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.
The show is in its third generation and features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles. With the show heading towards a leap, there are speculations that the two actors will mark an exit from the show and a new generation will be introduced. Twitterati has expressed their disappointment with Harshad moving out of the show as he was immensely loved as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla and have expressed how they were emotionally connected with the character.
Take a look:
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Akshara worries about Abhimanyu's reaction to her pregnancy
A fan talks about his success and achievements
Harshad achievement speaks for him he deserves the best because he works for it— Ayrin.HC (@araan7260) September 26, 2023
May he keeps rocking&ruling more&more hearts with his unmatchable talent&genuine personality
May happiness,health&success always be on his side#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/FJkqOxTep1
A netizen calls him a heartthrob
He has that "captivating aura" that draws everyone towards him like a magnet! #Heartthrob Fr>>>@ChopdaHarshad #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/gLtUkx211K— jiya ♡ (@HarshadParadise) September 18, 2023
A twitter user quips if they are really ready to let him go
Yes the current storyline, charecters are nothing like before...— Sadia (@sadia_takiya01) September 25, 2023
BUT AM I REALLY READY TO LET THEM GO??
Ps: I'm Pranali and Harshad is #AbhiRa here#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/qNwBuLTqBn
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Clarification! Akshara talks to Muskaan, the latter finally okay with Akshara’s decision
Another fan mentioned how much they will miss him
Love them— . (@skiflexinnsx_) September 23, 2023
Harshad and Pranali you guys better post in this outfit on your feed! I know ye kabhi nahi hoga #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/k9eQve78nv
A social media use calls him an expression king
"Happiness" The Most Rarest Emotion Of Abhimanyu Portrayed By Harshad, Still This Puts a Wide Smile and Blush On My Face, The Overwhelming Joy when She Finally Confessed Her Love— Irene (@Irene251976) September 24, 2023
Kaisee Huaaa......!!! https://t.co/FkoAlXHf0w pic.twitter.com/M0IlXB42ng
Will you miss Harshad aka Abhimanyu in the show? Let us know in the comment section below!
Comments
Add new comment