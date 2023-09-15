Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is in its third generation and features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles. With the show heading towards a leap, there are speculations that the two actors will mark an exit from the show and a new generation will be introduced. Twitterati has expressed their disappointment with Harshad moving out of the show as he was immensely loved as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla and have expressed how they were emotionally connected with the character.

A fan talks about his success and achievements

Harshad achievement speaks for him he deserves the best because he works for it

May he keeps rocking&ruling more&more hearts with his unmatchable talent&genuine personality

May happiness,health&success always be on his side#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/FJkqOxTep1 — Ayrin.HC (@araan7260) September 26, 2023

A netizen calls him a heartthrob

A twitter user quips if they are really ready to let him go

Yes the current storyline, charecters are nothing like before...

BUT AM I REALLY READY TO LET THEM GO??



Ps: I'm Pranali and Harshad is #AbhiRa here#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/qNwBuLTqBn — Sadia (@sadia_takiya01) September 25, 2023

Another fan mentioned how much they will miss him

Love them



Harshad and Pranali you guys better post in this outfit on your feed! I know ye kabhi nahi hoga #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/k9eQve78nv — . (@skiflexinnsx_) September 23, 2023

A social media use calls him an expression king

"Happiness" The Most Rarest Emotion Of Abhimanyu Portrayed By Harshad, Still This Puts a Wide Smile and Blush On My Face, The Overwhelming Joy when She Finally Confessed Her Love

Kaisee Huaaa......!!! https://t.co/FkoAlXHf0w pic.twitter.com/M0IlXB42ng — Irene (@Irene251976) September 24, 2023

Will you miss Harshad aka Abhimanyu in the show? Let us know in the comment section below!