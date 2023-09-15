Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'

Twitterati has expressed their disappointment with Harshad moving out of the show as he was immensely loved as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla and have expressed how they were emotionally connected with the character.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 15:29
Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is in its third generation and features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles.  With the show heading towards a leap, there are speculations that the two actors will mark an exit from the show and a new generation will be introduced. Twitterati has expressed their disappointment with Harshad moving out of the show as he was immensely loved as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla and have expressed how they were emotionally connected with the character.

Take a look: 

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Akshara worries about Abhimanyu's reaction to her pregnancy

A fan talks about his success and achievements

A netizen calls him a heartthrob

A twitter user quips if they are really ready to let him go

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Clarification! Akshara talks to Muskaan, the latter finally okay with Akshara’s decision

Another fan mentioned how much they will miss him

A social media use calls him an expression king

Will you miss Harshad aka Abhimanyu in the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Abhimanyu Birla Harshad Chopda Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 15:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.The show is in its third generation...
Pushpa Impossible: Unexpected! Ayushi's lawyer challenges Mahendra in court
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Surprising! Disha Reveals Rohan’s deed in front of Veer
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara and Dhruv reunite after his triumph in the Swayamvar
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Bhoomi decides to relocate to Rishikesh with her family
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Rajesh is under financial pressure
MUMBAI:  ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
David McCallum
RIP! Beloved actor David McCallum passes away at the age of 90; Known for 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS'
Latest Video
Related Stories
family
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?
,Saubhagyavati Bhava
Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?'
Shama Sikander
Too Hot To Handle: Shama Sikander is burning hearts like never before in a stunning deep-neck white outfit, we can't stop crushing
Gaurav Kapoor
Exclusive! Gaurav Kapoor, Abhishek Upamanyu, Surabhi - Samriddhi Mehra approached to host the upcoming season of ‘Dance+’?
Dance+
Exclusive! Dance+ to go on-air from THIS date; Check out the theme of the reality show
Shakti Mohan
EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza to be the Super Judge, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak to be seen as Captains in Star Plus' Dance Plus Pro