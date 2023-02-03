Audience Perspective! Netizens feel Anupamaa has lost it’s essence, check out the comments

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj.

Currently, the track is about how Kavya s not satisfied in her marital life as she wants to grow in her career and Baa and Vanraj are not letting her grow. Meanwhile, Anupama has come to the Shah House to take care of Toshu.

As Vanraj is not happy with Kavya, seeing Anupama, his past feelings have come back and he wants to get Anupama back into his life.

Kavya knows about this and is hurt but things have become more interesting with Kavya’s past, Anirudh coming back into her life.

While on one side Anupama is trying to handle her responsibilities, Maya is trying to get back with Anuj while he is only waiting for Anupama to come back.

Now the relationships are getting more complicated but on the other hand, the audience is losing their interest in the current track.

Check out what the netizens have to say about the current track of the show:

Armaan Desai: I feel there’s something off with the Anupamaa now. I don’t feel the same as I used to. There was so much freshness in the show and now it’s just affairs. I cannot see Anupama with Vanraj again and I really hope that Anuj doesn’t cheat on Anupama. The makers need to bring back the essence of the show.

Gauri Patil: It’s been so long that I’ve been watching this show. I have seen Anupama going through so much and she was always strong. Now I feel like there’s no growth. I feel there was something very new in the show which isn’t present anymore.

Heena Bindra: I love watching this show. I love how they have shown equations in relationships changing so naturally and dramatically at the same time. A character like Anuj, who is so smart and sorted, now has a past coming back to haunt his present. I love how makers have shown Anuj dealing with it. On the other hand, Kavya and Vanraj’s marital issues with a woman like Anupama being above Kavya in Vanraj’s eyes. The same Vanraj who never respected Anupama, now wants her back into his life. It’s just amazing to watch.

Disha Tripathi: I admit I don’t feel like watching this show anymore. I don’t blame the makers for it. I feel this had to happen someday. I’m just waiting for Anupama to come back in form and fight. Everytime she comes back roars, I feel like I’m watching the old Anupama. I love it.

What do you think about Anupamaa’s current track?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.