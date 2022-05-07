Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is the modern version of Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

These days, a lot of ups and downs are seen in Kundali Bhagya. Initially, in the show, it showed that Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar was attacked by a crocodile and thus, he was replaced by Shakti Arora who was introduced as Arjun Suryavanshi but later on, he recollects his memory, Karan Luthra. And as of now, he is full of energy to take revenge on Rishabh and Preeta. He has won the auction of taking the charge of Karan’s assets.

But the recent and current tracks of Kundali Bhagya remind the viewers of Balaji Telefilms’ old show – Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Amita Singh – While I was watching the show, my memories of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi got refreshed.

Chhaya Dave – This show is a replica of both Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu and the Bollywood film – Khoon Bhari Maang (because of crocodile attack).

Pallavi Das – Uff! Kundali Bhagya is copy cat.

Latha Penna – Why the same old track? Can’t this serial show new fresh content?

Harsha Kanal – I like this track, love you team Kundali Bhagya.

What is your take on Kundali Bhagya’s track?

Do let us know your views.

