Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy with Vanraj getting back to his old tricks, want to see some changes in him

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days, the track revolves around Choti Anu’s birthday party.

Things have heated up in both Kapadia and Shah House. While Maya comes to the Kapadia House to take Choti Anu away, Kavya has started to walk on the path of fame, going against Leela and Vanraj.

We know how Anupama was not happy in her marriage with Vanraj and how she later got married to Anuj. Yes, there were changes in character for some time but Vanraj’s marriage has started to come back to the same pattern. However, this time it’s not Anupama.

Viewers of the show are not happy with Vanraj trying to undermine Kavya and not letting her get the success she desires in her life.

Check out what the netizens have to say:

Nisha Gandhi – I love Kavya. She is so smart. I like Vanraj too but nowadays, Vanraj and Baa are back to their old tricks and I am not happy with that. I mean, learn from your past mistakes. Anupama got someone who makes her happy. It might happen again, that Kavya ends up leaving for someone who actually cares for her career.

Forum Choksi – Baa always has problems with females in the house. This time, even Vanraj started becoming a hurdle to Kavya. Why would someone not let their partner grow?

Gaurav Jain – I love how Vanraj is representing a toxic side of men who cannot see a woman enjoying her freedom. Kavya is a very smart person and knows very well how to deal with Vanraj.

Chetna Deshmukh – I am loving the show so much. Vanraj is back in form but this time, it’s Kavya and not Anupama. Leela will never understand this but Vanraj should support Kavya. She will win the battle anyhow and earn her respect, but I really wanted to see some major character development in Vanraj.

What are your opinions of the latest track of Anupamaa? Post your comment.

