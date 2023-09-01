Audience Perspective! Netizens observe how Anupama doesn’t talk about THESE people in her life

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Currently, the track has become very intriguing as all the couples in the show are facing a tough time with differences coming between them.

While things have become more problematic between Adhik and Pakhi, now even Kavya is thinking of parting her way from Vanraj.

Even Bapuji is tired of the way Leela has been behaving. Kinjal still doesn’t seem to have forgiven Toshu.

However, while there are differences between the couples, there is also love budding between Samar and Dimple.

In the recent track of the show, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is being appreciated for his performance as the viewers finally got to see the missing aspect of Anuj’s character that they had been waiting for.

Anuj is surely tired of the way Anupama is acting and how she always drags herself into Shah House’s problem while ignoring the problems in her own house.

Anuj also points out how Choti Anu misses her but she chooses Shah House problems over the love of her daughter.

Anuj has surely shown a very firm avatar of his with his last warning being a wake-up call for Anupama, showing her that it’s high time she focuses on her own family and her relationship.

However, there’s something that the netizens have focused upon, and that is the kind of dedication Anupama has towards her ex-husband’s house, the Shah Family but not once has she ever mentioned her care for her real family that is her real mother and brother.

Neeta Singh – I understand that Anupama cares for her kids but this is too much. She literally puts herself in such situations and then things become more complicated. What I don’t understand is that if she is really such a family oriented woman and cares for everyone in her life, why doesn’t she care about her real family. No mention at all? Is it justified?

Isha Joshi – I love how Anuj has really taken the main stage and is demonstrating such a strong character. However, it feels as if Anupama is getting into someone else’s problem willingly and I don’t like the fact that she overlooks the problems and issues in her in her own relationships. Her mother and brother were such a sweet part of her wedding but she never even thinks or talks about them.

Harleen Kaur – I love watching this show. It has so many emotions that are missing this generation right now. I love maAn for their chemistry and the way Anuj understands Anupama. Yes, a person isn’t perfect but is always trying to deliver justice and be perfect. I think that’s what Anupama feels responsible for and it’s natural that she cannot do it. What I cannot accept that Anupama is giving priority to Shah House problems so much that she is not paying attention to what’s going on in her own house. If she really cares so much about everyone, why is she not trying to find out how are things going with her mother and brother.

Mayuri Deshpande – I love Anuj and Vanraj. They are such strong people and everything they do cannot be seen as right and wrong as they have their reasons. I feel weird that Anupama talks so much about responsibility but I have seen her talking about her mother.

