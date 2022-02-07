AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens react in rage to Ranbir's SPINELESS APPROACH toward Prachi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Disheartened Prachi decides to leave Ranbir and Kohli's house forever!

Now in the show, a lot of things are happening. As after Prachi, Rhea got pregnant, a holy puja happened for Rhea’s kid and Prachi, however, she tried to manage to seek blessings for her kid as well. Ranbir sat with Rhea for the puja knowing the fact Prachi too is pregnant with his kid but did not reveal that she too is pregnant.

Many injustices are happening with Prachi but Ranbir is not uttering a word despite making Rhea sign the divorce papers. Also, viewers saw that Prachi is about to leave the house because the injustice is not tolerable anymore.

Well, looking at the current track of Kumkum Bhagya, the viewers are feeling that Ranbir is dumb and spineless and he does not have any feelings for Prachi. Here’s what they have to say!

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Disheartened Prachi decides to leave Ranbir and Kohli's house forever!

Kinjal Ganatra – Ranbir is really spineless, he should take a stand for his kid with Prachi and for Prachi too.

Tisha Tiwari – I have really lost hope in Ranbir!

Ekta Sen – Poor Prachi, I really feel pity for her, I hope Ranbir speaks up soon!

R. Nandini – Good morning Ranbir, the time is up, you should speak for Prachi and your first kid.

Prince Singh – Guys, Ranbir might be having a bigger plan, keep calm and let him take peace.

Well, what is your take on the current track of Kumkum Bhagya?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading this space for more news, gossip, and updates from telly town.