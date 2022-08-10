Audience Perspective! Netizens upset over a pattern of events, wants Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have better storyline

MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu, while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

The show recently followed the track of Neil dying and Akshara being blamed for his death and her miscarriage. After the leap, a new character is introduced in Akshara’s life - Abhinav and it is interesting to see how Akshara’s life will turn out.

Things in the Birla house have become messy as Akshara has come back to the house and she’s not alone. Akshara has come back with Abhinav and Abhir.

The audience knows the truth that Abhinav and Akshara are not married and that Abhir is actually Akshara and Abhimanyu’s child.

However, The family is still unaware of the truth and things will change when soon Manjiri will find out the truth.

However, this time, netizens have pointed out something really worth noting. Netizens have observed that all the birthdays in the house are only used to announce marriages. Even Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding was announced on Manjiri’s birthday and the fans really have funny perception towards this, check it out:

Arvind Trivedi – On Akshara’s birthday they announced Kairav and Anisha’s marriage. On Abhimanyu’s birthday they announced Neil and Aarohi’s marriage. Now again on Suhasini’s birthday they will announce Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage. I mean, isn’t there anything else left in the show?

Shilpa Mohan – I have been trying to watch this show for a few weeks now but I just can’t digest the kind of twists and turns these people are trying to throw. I feel the writers really need some timeout and then come back with fresh ideas.

Tehmina Sheikh – I used to love this show very much but with time it has lost it’s charm. It’s just a meaningless drama between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Always birthdays, marriages and separation, nothing else.

Bhavini Patel – Again another announcement? Great, let me guess, it’s a marriage announcement? How creative to always announce a marriage in a birthday party. The show needs to get a better storyline now I feel.

What are your opinions about the current track of the show?

