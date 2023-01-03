Audience Perspective! Netizens want the show Anupamaa to move on, ask for a better storyline

The show is revolving around how Kavya is not giving attention to Vanraj which has made him to fall back for Anupama who is at the Shah House only to take care of her son, Toshu.
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj.

Currently, the show is revolving around how Kavya is not giving attention to Vanraj which has made him to fall back for Anupama who is at the Shah House only to take care of her son, Toshu.

Anupama wants to go back to Kapadia house but Baa is trying to stop her. Meanwhile, Maya is trying everything in order to get close to Anuj as she wants her back into his life.

According to the latest promo, Maya confesses her love for Anuj in front of everyone.

Surely Anupamaa has been running well on the TRP ratings but on the other side netizens are not really satisfied with the show. Check out what’s really upsetting the netizens:

Vasundara Pal: Is this show all about girlfriends, boyfriends, ex and affairs? I mean, grow up. The story needs to be more mature. There were such social topics earlier and Anupama was shown to be a strong woman. What happened to her now?

Ajinkya Kale: I used to love how the show was segregated in different parts interconnected. There was Shah House and Kapadia House. Kavya and Vanraj were doing well while Anupama and Anuj were also setting up their family. I agree that Maya as the real mother was an interesting turn but it really didn’t turn out the way it should’ve. Now even Anirudh has entered the show. I really wish that things start to get more interesting now because if this keeps going on then I’m just going to stop. I can’t watch a show with such great potential, showing nothing but just affairs and relationships.

Harshita Patel: I love how the show is doing so far. I don’t like the Maya part of the show but everything else is really interesting. I’m really keen to see how will Kavya and Vanraj get together because Kavya is someone who is very mature and Vanraj is someone who needs control. The pair is just perfect. I really wish that Choti Anu stays with Anupama.

Kavita Joshi: I have only started to watch the show like 6 months ago because it seemed very interesting to me. Glad to know that I don’t have to regret my decision. I’m impressed by Anuj’s character a lot. He looks so balanced and positive who truly supports Anupama. Someone like Anuj falling for Maya or giving her chances is not something I can digest. I hope there’s something interesting coming up.

Poonam Khedekar: I love watching this show but I really hope that the makers see beyond affairs. I mean, since such a long time I have only been seeing this. Vanraj affair, Anupama falls out of marriage, Toshu affair, now Maya is also here, even Anirudh is back. I mean get a life. I really expect a lot more creativity than this.

What do you think about the current storyline of the show?

