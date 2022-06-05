AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi doesn't deserve a guy like Samrat in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly right on the top of the TRP charts.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The show recently witnessed Shivani-Rajeev and Sai-Virat's wedding festivities which added several interesting twists and turns to the story.

The viewers have seen how Sai and Virat are now hoping to have a blissful married life.

While fans might get to see some romantic moments of the newlyweds, there are problems awaiting them.

Amid all this, Paakhi's plan of ousting Sai of the Chavan house failed miserably.

She instigated Bhavani against Sai but her plan backfired as Virat came to Sai's rescue.

Paakhi's last hope to gain back Virat in her life was broken and she couldn't handle this.

Her emotional outburst was witnessed by Samrat who was equally heartbroken seeing his wife shedding tears for someone else and not him.

Samrat is trying his best to handle this matter very calmly but it seems Paakhi is being very selfish and not seeing Samrat's efforts.

The ardent viewers are not happy with the way Samrat is being treated by Paakhi.

Shamita Godbole says, "Samrat's value in Paakhi's life is zero. She used him to stay in the Chavan family. But her motive was not fulfilled."

Priyal Chauhan says, "Paakhi is extremely emotional towards everyone but Samrat. She can't see how much effort Samrat has taken to give their marriage a second chance. But she is no value."

Ankita Mistry says, "Patralekha doesn't deserve a guy like Samrat who is so dedicated towards her. She is least bothered about his emotions."

Toral Rajput says, "Paakhi is running behind a guy who has already moved on in his life. She is still stuck with her past. Paakhi has already ruined her life and she is doing the same with Samrat."

It's high time Paakhi realizes her mistake or else she will be left alone in her life. Just like Virat, Samrat too will move on in his life someday.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

