AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi's decision of getting back with Virat is PATHETIC, proves that she never loved Samrat in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Paakhi's sudden plan of getting into the Chavan house and once again trying to gain Virat back in her life is simply crazy.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 03:30
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi's decision of getting back with Virat is PATHETIC, proves that she never loved Samrat in Star Plus'

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a huge drama.

The viewers have seen how Samrat's demise and Virat-Sai losing their child have changed a lot of things in the Chavan family.

Patralekha was kicked out of the house by Bhavani for cursing Sai which is why she lost her baby.

Paakhi's mother took her back home and vowed to never let her daughter step inside the Chavan house.

But who knew that Paakhi would once again find an evil way to get back to the Chavan house and Virat's life!

Paakhi overhears Virat and Ninad's conversation and comes to know that things are not well between Sai and Virat.

She misinterprets everything and thinks that she is still destined to be in Virat's life.

Paakhi will then make up a plan to get inside the Chavan house and get back in Virat's life.

ALSO READ: OMG! Sai loses her control and falls off the stairs in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Well, it’s been just a few days since Samrat has died and Paakhi is already moving on and dreaming about getting back to Virat.

The ardent viewers who have been following the show are dead furious.

Supriya Saha says, ''This clearly shows that Paakhi was never in love with Samrat. She was only lying to herself and Samrat all this while and playing with his feelings. Why did she cry so much on Samrat's death?''

Priyanka Chitale says, ''Paakhi is one crazy woman who is still not able to get over Virat even after being married to someone else. She came to Chavan house only for Virat and once again she is willing to do the same.''

Ritu Chauhan says, ''I feel Paakhi never loved Samrat. She only wanted the same things which Virat and Sai had in their lives and Samrat was the only option. Paakhi first used Samrat, then played with his feelings and when Samrat is no more in her life, she easily forgot him. How can someone be so selfish?''

Ajita Dey says, ''Paakhi has totally lost it. She is only thinking about herself and even after claiming that she loves Virat, she never tried to understand his pain. Paakhi can never be loyal to anyone. In fact, she can betray anyone for her own benefit.''

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Sai shocked to witness Pakhi’s evil side post Samrat’s death

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Kishori Shahane Yogendra Vikram Singh Tanvi Thakker Shailesh Datar Mridul Kumar Sheetal Maulik Vihan Varma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi's decision of getting back with Virat is PATHETIC, proves that she never loved Samrat in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a huge drama. The viewers have...
Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Kaamnaa is all set to keep the audience hooked with its high-voltage drama. Recently, we have seen...
Congratulations! Sheetal Tiwari embraces motherhood, welcomes her baby boy
MUMBAI: The actress recently welcomed her baby boy and we are very happy for her. She is known for her role in Namak...
OMG! As Natasa Stankovic Pandya shoots for a fashion video, netizens remind her of this; deets inside
MUMBAI: To treat her 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Natasa Stankovic has dropped a video wherein she is looking...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ribbhu Mehra JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world. Also read:...
Fabulous! Sports Anchor Sanjana Ganesan shares her RED HOT look for THIS REASON; check out
MUMBAI: Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and reality show contestant Sanjana Ganesan has proved her worth as a sports...
Recent Stories
Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story
Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story
Latest Video