AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi's decision of getting back with Virat is PATHETIC, proves that she never loved Samrat in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a huge drama.

The viewers have seen how Samrat's demise and Virat-Sai losing their child have changed a lot of things in the Chavan family.

Patralekha was kicked out of the house by Bhavani for cursing Sai which is why she lost her baby.

Paakhi's mother took her back home and vowed to never let her daughter step inside the Chavan house.

But who knew that Paakhi would once again find an evil way to get back to the Chavan house and Virat's life!

Paakhi overhears Virat and Ninad's conversation and comes to know that things are not well between Sai and Virat.

She misinterprets everything and thinks that she is still destined to be in Virat's life.

Paakhi will then make up a plan to get inside the Chavan house and get back in Virat's life.

Well, it’s been just a few days since Samrat has died and Paakhi is already moving on and dreaming about getting back to Virat.

The ardent viewers who have been following the show are dead furious.

Supriya Saha says, ''This clearly shows that Paakhi was never in love with Samrat. She was only lying to herself and Samrat all this while and playing with his feelings. Why did she cry so much on Samrat's death?''

Priyanka Chitale says, ''Paakhi is one crazy woman who is still not able to get over Virat even after being married to someone else. She came to Chavan house only for Virat and once again she is willing to do the same.''

Ritu Chauhan says, ''I feel Paakhi never loved Samrat. She only wanted the same things which Virat and Sai had in their lives and Samrat was the only option. Paakhi first used Samrat, then played with his feelings and when Samrat is no more in her life, she easily forgot him. How can someone be so selfish?''

Ajita Dey says, ''Paakhi has totally lost it. She is only thinking about herself and even after claiming that she loves Virat, she never tried to understand his pain. Paakhi can never be loyal to anyone. In fact, she can betray anyone for her own benefit.''

