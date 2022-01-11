AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Priya's character is setting a wrong example for the viewers of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which has been loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season features Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not have enough of the drama.

On audience demand, the show is back with a season 2 and this time, playing the rebooted characters of Ram and Priya are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is about a man and a woman in their mid-thirties, who belong to different classes, marry despite knowing nothing about each other and strive to find their way to mutual respect and marital bliss.

Well with the current track we see how Nandini and Vedika succeed in creating differences by showing Ram's romantic proposal for Vedika in college to Priya. Instead of talking it out to Ram, she recreates the old scene in front of Ram, do you think this is the right way to really solve an issue? The viewers reveal something important:

Nidhi Maniyar: Who in the right minds would recreate the past instead of talking it out with their partner? It may be an instance of Ram not revealing it earlier as they got married for their siblings. But now that he had just begun to open up, Priya's dramatic reaction surely ruined it.

Suketu Bahl: The previous season was way more realistic and has no space for unnecessary drama, but the sequel messes it up with the extra load of drama in the show.

Aashka Vaya: I used to be a huge fan of the show, but the sequel and its Priya really need to be more practical. We get it there are differences, you have a heartbreaking past but at least be a person with emotions and not a stone.

What do you think about it?

