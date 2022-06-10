AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram and Priya are extremely confused about their relationship, more clarity is needed to justify their equation in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ram and Priya have shown a lot of maturity in the past and the viewers are expecting the same kind of maturity from them.

MUMBAI : Ever since Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has taken a leap of 5 years, the story is getting interesting. 

A lot of new characters made an entry while old characters made an exit. 

Ram and Priya crossed paths after 5 years which was a major turning point in the story. 

Slowly, several things that happened in the past were once again brought back in action which only led to a lot of drama and complications in Ram and Priya's life. 

Ram was very firm that he would not keep any relations with Priya and her family. 

However, with time, things changed and Ram slowly developed a fondness for Priya's family once again. 

During all this time, there were several occasions were Ram and Priya have gone against each other, they developed many misunderstandings and there was much more to it. 

However, the constant on and off between them is now making the viewers confused. 

The ardent viewers who are following the show ever since the beginning wants to see more clarity between Ram and Priya's bond. 

They are not happy with the way Ram and Priya's characters are shaping up. 

Ram and Priya have shown a lot of maturity in the past and the viewers are expecting the same kind of maturity from them. 

They are too much in love but still unsure if they want to come together or not. 

Well, we hope that the upcoming episodes and the future track will give some clarity to Ram and Priya's characters.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

