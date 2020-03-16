AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Reality shows are nothing but exaggerated versions of saas-bahu dramas

The TRP game and the unnecessary sympathy which the judges give to the contestants is something not acceptable. Many have said that such reality shows are just extended versions of saas-bahu drama which do not make sense at times.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 15:29
MUMBAI: Television has varied content to offer to audiences who have different tastes.

Reality shows have gained lots of prominence in today's times.

Singing, dance, adventure, and comedy reality shows have been produced by the makers.

While such shows are loved by the viewers, however, now, the makers have taken the drama to next level just to increase the TRPs and the entertainment quotient.

A lot of dance, talent, and singing reality shows have witnessed lots of emotional stories of the contestants which are heart-melting.

But with time, the viewers have understood that all this is staged. The judges are forcefully asked to create drama.

Even the contestants are asked to reveal the sad stories just to gain sympathy from the viewers and it will also grab the attention of the viewers.

We have already seen how judges shed tears for no reason which is now being considered extremely fake.

Well, the ardent viewers who watch such reality shows on a regular basis feel that these shows are no less than a saas-bahu drama.

Many feel that at least, the viewers are aware that whatever is shown in a daily soap is completely fake and the actors are just acting but here, the reality show makers are playing with people's emotions.

They are creating situations just to gain TRPs and that's how the shows keep going and they come back with new seasons.

The TRP game and the unnecessary sympathy which the judges give to the contestants is something not acceptable.

Many have said that such reality shows are just extended versions of saas-bahu drama which do not make sense at times.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

