Audience perspective: From Rubina Dilaik to Karan Kundra, how Colors like to use the same stars for every show!

Recently, a clip of Rubina Dilaik has been going viral after talking about how being a channel’s face has helped her. And, if we look into it, Colors is particularly notorious for doing the same.
MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty and it is very obvious that some actors have become channel favorites especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

We have seen on multiple occasions how Colors likes to use the same faces and use them in one show after another. And actually, it is not just a Colors thing but rather a Viacom thing, We have seen in the past how some MTV shows contestants become a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

And then soon enough they get a chance on Jhalak or even a TV show of their own. There are many examples of the same. Rubina Dialik had one of the popular shows Shakti on Colors, after which she became a part of Bigg Boss, then Khatron Ke Khiladi, and then Jhalak as well. 

Another example is Karan Kundra, who was one of the hosts and then mentors on multiple MTV shows. He then went on Bigg Boss and became a host of a reality show, and then now will feature in a fiction show again. 

Pratik Sehajpal, Reem Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahanjani, Simba Nagpal, and Arjun Bijlani, are some of the other famous names on the coveted roster. Audiences had cracked the code long ago about this formula of using the same actors again and again and keeping it all in the family.

Megha Mishra says, “We see the pattern, so when we see a Colors ka face anywhere the chances are things are in their favor”. 

Nitya Sharma says, “It's just lying to the audience thinking we have a choice in who wins a show or not”.

Priyanka Sinha says “We understand that actors become like a property of the channel right, they have to just show up everywhere”.

Aditi Sehgal says, “It's so weird, to see this hierarchy and how these shows function”.

It is safe to say that audiences see everything all the time.

