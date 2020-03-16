MUMBAI : AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is losing its CHARM; makers need to spice up the drama.

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-watched shows on small screens. The viewers witness how Ram and Priya have come together to help him crack the business deal and save him and the Kapoor family from getting jailed.

During the jagrata, Priya fell ill, and ever since then, she has been staying in the Kapoor house along with Pihu. Pihu, who hated Ram, agreed to help Priya, and they both are in the Kapoor house. The show is once again focusing on Ram and Priya along with Pihu.

While the few episodes before the show leaped were quite happening, the viewers were waiting to see more dhamaka. However, the viewers are very disappointed as the show doesn't seem entertaining anymore.

A lot of viewers feel that the current plot is being dragged. Pihu and Ram's bonding is touching, but the drama revolving around that is not impressive.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

The drama between Ram and Priya seems endless, and amid all this, the makers are gearing up for Sara and Vikrant's wedding track. The viewers feel that the plot is very scattered, and they aren't concentrating on one thing.

Many simultaneous stories are at work in the background, which leaves the viewers confused. The show is losing its focus, and a lot of drama is irrelevant. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is known for its realistic approach, but, as it turns out, it is now transpiring into a typical daily soap.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is the amount Kapil Sharma brought home for the season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show, Check out