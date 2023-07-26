AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan is more than just about love

Katha Ankahee is a story of a lady named Katha Singh who is a single mother with unwavering determination, faced the most challenging battle of her life as she fought for her son Aarav, who was diagnosed with a severe case of blood cancer. Meanwhile, Viaan Raghuvanshi is a successful architect, carried the scars of his past.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 13:48
Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee premiered on small screens last year in December. 

The show stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles. 

While Aditi plays the role of Katha, Adnan is seen as Viaan. 

The show is an official remake of a Turkish show titled One Thousand and One Nights. 

The ardent viewers who have been wanting to see something out of the box and unique amid the saas-bahu sagas are quite loving this show. 

Katha Ankahee has focussed on the actual concept just like the TUrkish show and it is exactly the same. 

The makers have tried to maintain the essence of the original story. 

Apart from that, the show has now taken an interesting turn as Viaan and Katha's love story has begun. 

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: OMG! Neerja happy with Katha's love story progressing; latter asks Aarva about wanting a father in his life

While we have seen earlier how Katha and Viaan did not get along well. 

Viaan was not shown as a nice person while Katha who is a single mother had her own ways to deal with life. 

But after a lot of ups and downs in their bond, Viaan has fallen in love with Katha. 

The ardent viewers are loving how the makers have portrayed this in the most subtle way. 

Viaan has proposed to Katha but in return, he has not expected anything from her. 

This shows how the makers have maturely portrayed their relationship. 

It shows how love is not just about winning the person whom you have feelings. It is also about sacrifice, expecting the least, freedom and respect one should have for the other person. 

It's not a typical love story and modern viewers will be able to connect to it. 

Sunita Jha says, "I love how their love story has kickstarted and it will only head towards a beautiful destination."

Amrita Verma says, "I am looking forward to Katha and Viaan's romance."

Priti Singh says, "Katha and Viaan's love story is going to be quite different and special. I am loving how it is not the typical one which is shown in TV shows."

Well, the ardent viewers are now waiting to see how Katha and Viaan's love story will shape up. 

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins.

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha daydreams about Viaan, finds herself blushing

Sunjoy Wadhwa Sphere Origins Katha Ankahee Adnan Khan Viaan Katha Aditi Sharma Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 13:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “She is looking like Indian Barbie” Netizens praises Kiara Advani as she walks the ramp
MUMBAI :Actress Kiara Advani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, over the time she...
What! Tamannaah Bhatia rubbishes rumors of owning 5th largest diamond gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upsana Konidela
MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lashed Out! Savi calls home, Bhavani disowns Savi
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan is more than just about love
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee premiered on small screens last year in December. The show stars Aditi Sharma and...
Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!
MUMBAI : The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Manisha Rani’s lawyer slaps a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Faizan Ansari and Dj Dolly
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has slowly made a place in everyone’s hearts with its interesting and entertaining content....
Recent Stories
Netizens praises Kiara Advani
Must Read! “She is looking like Indian Barbie” Netizens praises Kiara Advani as she walks the ramp
Latest Video
Related Stories
TV Couples who broke up because of cheating
Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!
Abdu Rozik
What! Abdu Rozik’s reel depicting a threesome doesn’t go well with netizens, they say “not Good for your image”
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy
CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome a baby girl and a baby boy
Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped
EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma for Sony TV
Sony TV
EXCLUSIVE! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Asmita Sharma to be seen in DJ's Creative's upcoming show for Sony TV
Sumbul Touqeer
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Chandresh Singh bags DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer for Sony TV