AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan is more than just about love

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee premiered on small screens last year in December.

The show stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles.

While Aditi plays the role of Katha, Adnan is seen as Viaan.

The show is an official remake of a Turkish show titled One Thousand and One Nights.

The ardent viewers who have been wanting to see something out of the box and unique amid the saas-bahu sagas are quite loving this show.

Katha Ankahee has focussed on the actual concept just like the TUrkish show and it is exactly the same.

The makers have tried to maintain the essence of the original story.

Apart from that, the show has now taken an interesting turn as Viaan and Katha's love story has begun.

While we have seen earlier how Katha and Viaan did not get along well.

Viaan was not shown as a nice person while Katha who is a single mother had her own ways to deal with life.

But after a lot of ups and downs in their bond, Viaan has fallen in love with Katha.

The ardent viewers are loving how the makers have portrayed this in the most subtle way.

Viaan has proposed to Katha but in return, he has not expected anything from her.

This shows how the makers have maturely portrayed their relationship.

It shows how love is not just about winning the person whom you have feelings. It is also about sacrifice, expecting the least, freedom and respect one should have for the other person.

It's not a typical love story and modern viewers will be able to connect to it.

Sunita Jha says, "I love how their love story has kickstarted and it will only head towards a beautiful destination."

Amrita Verma says, "I am looking forward to Katha and Viaan's romance."

Priti Singh says, "Katha and Viaan's love story is going to be quite different and special. I am loving how it is not the typical one which is shown in TV shows."

Well, the ardent viewers are now waiting to see how Katha and Viaan's love story will shape up.

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins.

