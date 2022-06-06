AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors should also participate in reality shows

Each and every TMKOC actors are very entertaining and equally talented that they can rule in whatever show they will be a part of.
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The hit sitcom is running on small screens for more than a decade. 

The show has a stellar star cast and everyone has become a household name for their respective characters. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's actors have constantly been there in the show for several years ever since the show began. 

However, the viewers also saw many of them leaving the show after being a part of it for several years.

Interestingly, none of the TMKOC actors are seen participating in any reality shows ever. 

While the viewers simply love to see them on the show, they also want the actors to explore different kinds of roles and shows. 

Actors like Munmun Dutta and the Tapu Sena which include Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Disha Vakani among others would definitely raise the entertainment quotient in reality shows. 

We have seen the show's star cast gracing reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol and India's Best Dancer season 1. 

However, the ardent fans want to see them exploring shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others. 

There were several speculations of actors like Munmun Dutta and Disha Vakani entering the Bigg Boss house but all those rumours faded with time. 

So, which TMKOC actor would you like to see in reality shows? Tell us in the comments. 

