AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors should also participate in reality shows

Every TMKOC actor is very entertaining and equally talented; they all can rule in whatever show they will be a part of.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 17:22
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors should also participate in reality shows

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The hit sitcom is running on small screens for more than a decade.

The show has a stellar star cast and everyone has become a household name for their respective characters.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's actors have constantly been there in the show for several years ever since the show began.

However, the viewers also saw many of them leaving the show after being a part of it for several years.

Interestingly, none of the TMKOC actors are seen participating in any reality shows ever.

While the viewers simply love to see them on the show, they also want the actors to explore different kinds of roles and shows.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! TMKOC fame Disha Vakani aka Dayaben had once revealed if she wasn't an actor, she would be in THIS field

Actors like Munmun Dutta and the Tapu Sena which include Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Disha Vakani among others would raise the entertainment quotient in reality shows.

We have seen the show's star cast gracing reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, and India's Best Dancer Season 1.

However, the ardent fans want to see them exploring shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, among others.

There were several speculations of actors like Munmun Dutta and Disha Vakani entering the Bigg Boss house but all those rumours faded with time.

Every TMKOC actor is very entertaining and equally talented; they all can rule in whatever show they will be a part of.

So, which TMKOC actor would you like to see in reality shows? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! TMKOC fame Disha Vakani aka Dayaben had once revealed if she wasn't an actor, she would be in THIS field

Disha Vakani mummun dutta KKK Khatron Ke Khiladi Tanmay Vekaria Colors Shyam Pathak Shailesh Lodha Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Sony Sab balwinder suri Palak Sindhwani Kush Shah Samay Shah Mandar Chandwadkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 17:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Interesting! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani and former co-star of Mishkat Verma, GIVES an EPIC REACTION on his performance in StarPlus’ Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Avinash Mukherjee aka Aarav Oswal
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Pushpa Impossible: Must Watch! Pushpa vs. Rashi, Mother vs. Daughter
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors should also participate in reality shows
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The hit...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Recent Stories
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video