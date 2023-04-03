Audience perspective: Teri Meri Doriyaan is starting to become a confused mess!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

The series is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that oozes romance and euphoria.

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.

Recently the fans have seen that there has an accidental marriage between Angad and Sahiba. The chaos between the relationships that is about the happen, is already making the viewers confused, because this is a story about 3 brothers and 3 sisters, and will the chaos around the marriage creates trouble there as well.

Because, Seerat was the one who was supposed to get married to Angad, but Angad’s brother was the one who was blackmailing them, I mean the show can be easily confusing but maybe we are being premature and maybe we will have to wait and watch but right now the audience is feeling confused for sure.

Arni Shukla says, “ The promo was very exciting and I knew that somehow these relationships would get tangled, but this is hard to keep track off”.

Tanisha Sharma, says “I love the twist, and I mean I don’t get what the confusion is about, fate was always going to kick on, I am excited to see what happens next”.

Kashvi Mehta, says “ It’s the tensions that are happening that are making things confusing me, like what is even happening”.

Bhoomi Tiwari says, “I think the show has an X Factor and it is just growing, and the actual plot will start after Angad and Sahiba have gotten married, what is the rush”.

Nitya Mathani says, “This Shaadi drama has been dragged on for too long, can they show the future plot already”.

While the show is fairly new, it has already garnered a lot of love from the fans.

