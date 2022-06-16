AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The extremely predictable story of Armaan and Saumya is highly UNIMPRESSIVE in Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye which started airing on small screens a few months ago has managed to impress the viewers.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya starrer show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Armaan cheated on Saumya so many times even when she was pregnant with his babies but she tried to mend things.

But when the matter escalated, Saumya decided to leave Armaan and then the duo had to fight for their babies.

Saumya won the case but things are not easy for her as she has to take care of her babies and also support her family financially.

Armaan is trying his best to make Saumya's life a living hell after he lost his kids' custody.

Well, the show's story is witnessing so many twists but the ardent viewers are not impressed.

A lot of fans think that the makers have made the show's story quite predictable which is not at all impressive.

Armaan and Saumya's battle for their kids' custody to him continuing his relationship with Prisha and many more instances are very much predictable.

The viewers were hoping to see some unique change in this cliched storyline but it seems the makers have nothing new to offer.

What is your take on this? Do you feel the makers should amp up the storyline and introduce some new twists to the story to spice up the drama?

