AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The other characters are SIDELINED with Ram and Priya's story constantly given importance in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given us all the reasons to binge-watch.

The show has that was launched a few months ago with a stellar star cast.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were locked for the lead roles of Ram and Priya while the makers roped in some of the finest actors from the television industry to play pivotal roles.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: WOAH!!! Shubham lashes out at Priya

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has an ensemble cast and each episode promises new and shocking twists that leave the viewers thrilled to watch the show.

While every show's story revolves around the main leads and how things turn out to be in their lives, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has promised the viewers that each and every character will be utilised to the fullest.

However, with the current story going on where Ram is being exposed to a virus and had to get quarantined in a hotel room, Priya is facing lots of issues in his absence.

Meanwhile, Sara has come to know about Ram and Vedika's past.

The whole track is once again only focusing on Ram and Priya for a very long time now.

The ardent viewers of the show are now hoping to see the other characters getting equal importance.

Shrima Das says, "I love watching each and every track of Ram and Priya but now it seems, the makers should concentrate on other actors as well."

Mansi Damle says, "The makers have got so many great actors onboard and I feel they are not being used to the fullest. Of course, the leads are always important but the other actors should not be wasted."

Preeti Singh says, "The supporting star cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is truly amazing and whatever we have seen so far, we have thoroughly enjoyed. I'll be extremely happy to see that their characters are properly utilised to create the same amount of impact."

Krutika Shah says, "Any character who is shown important in the show should not be wasted as it won't look good to randomly sideline them just to concentrate on the leads."

Well, do you all think the same? Share your views with us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: AWW!!! Ram ditches Vedika’s party and moves out with Priya for a dinner