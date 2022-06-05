AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Trends of on-screen couples renewing wedding vows in TV shows make no sense anymore

MUMBAI: Television is one such medium that entertains a large section of the audience on daily basis.

Daily soaps are a part of our lives and they are not just popular in our country but also in various parts of the world.

Well, times have changed quite a bit now and we are seeing improvements in the content that is being produced on television.

However, saas-bahu sagas which were popular back in time are still much in demand and a big chunk of viewers prefer watching them.

Additionally, we also see viewers wanting to explore new types of content on TV which is why makers are experimenting with a lot of different stories.

However, the most common trend that has been followed by most of the TV drama series in the past several years is the lead couple renewing wedding vows not once or twice but even more than that.

A lot of TV shows have witnessed these tracks where the couple who gets separated for some reason reunites and the makers introduce a track where they get married again.

This trend has been followed by several TV shows which only add glamour quotient and extend the storyline for a few weeks.

However, the viewers have become quite smart and understood the tactics of the makers.

The ardent viewers who watch such daily soaps on regular basis have different opinions on the same.

Smita Jaiswal says, "I feel this is a hit formula to get the show back on track, especially when the TRPs are dropping."

Pallavi Banerjee says, "The trend is quite hit even now but it is not fun anymore. The viewers already know that this track will sooner or later be introduced in the show."

Ashmita Dhawan says, "Such tracks lose the importance as the makers drag them for weeks by introducing unwanted twists in the story."

Deepti Shah says, "I feel the makers introduce these tracks just for the sake of it as they don't have any great storyline to impress the viewers."

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

