Audience Perspective: Trick as old as time, why are TV shows still using plastic surgery and a different face as a tool?

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty. It is very obvious that some actors have become channel favorites especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

But what makes fans of the TV shows sad, is the same tricks that are being used. Plastic surgery and changed faces are not really what the audience want in 2023. These are tricks that were used in the 2000s and early 2010’s.

Now that there is a new wave of actors competing for TV series, people seek new stories of love and conflict.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Explaining an actor’s disappearance, roping in another one and involving plastic surgery, has become an old trick. The makers fear that the audiences won’t be able to connect with the new actor. Hence, they introduce a new one, but later reveal that it is in fact the same character we all presumed dead. You see how confusing this can be? Well, extremely.

If we thought that we would not be dealing with the same old boring storyline in 2023, then we have really undermined the TV audiences of today.

Rati Mishra says, “The shows in the past have been somewhat of a letdown, so I don't have a lot of high expectations."

Reena Sharma says, “ In the name of content, we have been getting the same storyline served with a different but similar looking cast”.

Neha Ranka says, “ TV does not have that same charm anymore, why should watch a show that has the cast playing the role of the mother, sister, and cousin at the same time? They all look the same. TV has just stopped thinking of young audiences and keeps catering to the older demographic.

Sana Kher says “ There is so much content out there, why should one spare time to watch this if the makers don’t work on it to make it good”.

Maitri Trivedi says, “ The shows start on a good note but soon enough they forget their own plotline and just go haywire and I think that’s why these shows go off the air so soon."

Whether or not TV can sustain these shows with these storylines is highly doubtful ,but there is a loyal set of audiences who will watch whatever is shown, as long as they love the actors.

