AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers have mixed reactions to Anupama choosing her dreams over Anuj in Star Plus' Anupamaa

Viewers have mixed reactions on this track and some are not happy with Anupama's decision.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 16:37
Anupama

MUMBAI :  Star Plus' show Anupamaa is loved by one and all. 

The show is quite popular among the masses for its engaging storyline and the way the makers have given such a good message through various tracks. 

The current track of the show focuses on Anupama stepping towards her dreams leaving everything behind. 

Anupama and Anuj had a major confrontation where she decided to move on but also never stop loving Anuj. 

ALSO READ: Anupama 15th June 2023 Written Episode Update: Anupama’s Coronation Ceremony As Malti Devi’s Successor

While Anuj and Anupama are madly in love, their distance is going to increase after she flies to America. 

The viewers are left heartbroken seeing MaAn like this. 

The recent episode showed how Malti Devi gives America's Gurukul's responsibility to Anupama and she will now get busy with that. 

Anuj will come to cheer Anupama during her press conference. 

However, viewers have mixed reactions on this track and some are not happy with Anupama's decision. 

Take a look at the promo:

Anupamaa: Dislike! Malti Devi will be furious seeing Anuj and Anupama hug

Take a look at the reactions:

Anupama's dream is finally coming true and she is just a few steps away from flying to America and leading a new life. 

However, it will be interesting to see if she will be successful or not. 

Do you think Anupama did it right by choosing her dream over Anuj? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Dislike! Malti Devi will be furious seeing Anuj and Anupama hug

Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Sagar Parekh Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor to not be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office
MUMBAI :  Avika Gor is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and today she has a massive fan following.She...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:Claiming Rights! Garry leaves no chance to prove his haq on Seerat
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
MUMBAI :  Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well known actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has been part of many...
Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita
MUMBAI :  Alia Bhatt currently has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. Both the...
Exclusive! Criminal Justice 3 actor Jitendra Kumar joins Emraan Hashmi for a ott show
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avika Gor
Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor to not be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 13: OMG! Gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty at loggerheads; the actress demands an apology actor says “ Why should I apologise I am not your friend”
Kajal Chauhan
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !
Muskan Bamne
Wow! Muskan Bamne returns back for the shoot of Anupama after a short holiday
Dharampatni
EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatnii to get a six-month EXTENSION?
Zaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Zaan Khan taking up Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai: This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles