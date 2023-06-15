AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers have mixed reactions to Anupama choosing her dreams over Anuj in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is loved by one and all.

The show is quite popular among the masses for its engaging storyline and the way the makers have given such a good message through various tracks.

The current track of the show focuses on Anupama stepping towards her dreams leaving everything behind.

Anupama and Anuj had a major confrontation where she decided to move on but also never stop loving Anuj.

While Anuj and Anupama are madly in love, their distance is going to increase after she flies to America.

The viewers are left heartbroken seeing MaAn like this.

The recent episode showed how Malti Devi gives America's Gurukul's responsibility to Anupama and she will now get busy with that.

Anuj will come to cheer Anupama during her press conference.

However, viewers have mixed reactions on this track and some are not happy with Anupama's decision.

Take a look at the promo:

Take a look at the reactions:

Anupama's dream is finally coming true and she is just a few steps away from flying to America and leading a new life.

However, it will be interesting to see if she will be successful or not.

Do you think Anupama did it right by choosing her dream over Anuj? Tell us in the comments.

