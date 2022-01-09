AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! What makes Sony SAB's shows different from the other television serials?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one of the most popular channels.

The channel has presented some of the greatest shows of all time.

Sony SAB is one such channel that focuses on presenting content that is extremely different from what we see in regular soap operas.

The channel has given us some light-hearted shows like Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Lapatganj, F.I.R., Baalveer, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Bhakharwadi, Bhootwala Serial, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and the list goes on.

The channel is currently broadcasting shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Sab Satrangi, Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Pushpa Impossible, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Maddam Sir.

All the shows focus on different concepts and have been entertaining the viewers since a long time now.

Well, the ardent viewers who have been watching all Sony SAB shows have noticed a very different thing about this channel and its concept and the shows.

A lot of TV shows these days are opting for unique titles. Well, the majority of the newly launched TV shows have taken titles from the popular songs of Bollywood.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, Channa Mereya are a few shows whose titles have been derived from popular songs.

But Sony SAB relies on a completely different strategy.

Each and every show on Sony SAB has a unique title and has nothing to do with song names or any Bollywood movies.

The titles are extremely funny as well as very unique in every sense which grabs the attention of the viewers.

Taarak Mehta, Shubh Laabh, Sab Satrangi, Pushpa Impossible, and Dharm Yoddha - Garud among others have such unique titles. They sound more interesting and less dramatic and also their content is something that viewers simply enjoy bingeing on.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

