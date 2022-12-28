Audience Perspective! THIS what the fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 demand to see after the leap

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the roles of Ram and Priya. As reported earlier, the show had taken a leap of five years and we saw how Ram learned the truth about Pihu being his daughter.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Will Ram meet his real mother and brother?

Recently, we got to see how Ram’s memory comes back and he fights to bring justice to Priya meanwhile Nandini and Vedika continue to play their evil games and defend themselves.

The show is witnessing a lot of major events happening. The show will witness Ram’s real mother and brother entering his life. The show is also going to witness a major time leap after which Hiten Tejwani will replace Nakuul Mehta.

As it was reported to you earlier that according to our sources, Disha Parmar is also going to leave the show soon and we don’t know who will play her character.

The audience were in awe when they had first witnessed Ram and Priya reunite and fight against Ram’s family. The viewers had really expected a lot but the bubble was busted with Ram’s memory loss track. This really put the audience down.

However, the makers did a good job by saving the show with things which are really intriguing...time leap is not one of them.

Not all viewers are happy with the time leap news. A lot of shows have taken a time leap recently and things are being hard for the show makers to recover with.

Let’s hear what the audience demands to see after the time leap.

Swarna Gupta – I only want to see Nakuul Mehta as Ram, Disha Parmar as Priya, Pihu all grown up, Nandini and Vedika suffering in jail. The show is really great but I feel that the makers are not ready to give the audience what they want.

Bhavani Doshi – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 is my favourite serial and Nakuul Mehta is the reason. I only want to see Ram and Priya living a happy life and Nandini suffering for what she has done. Vedika can have someone else in her life, someone who is just like her. So that she understands what it feels like to have such a partner.

Fareen Ahmed – It’s good they took in Hiten Tejwani for the role. I have seen Hiten’s performances earlier and I like it. What I really wish for is Ram and Priya to be happy as they have really struggled and I’m bored with the same villains again and again. Introduce some new people now. I’m sure Ram has many business rivals too who are ready to get personal.

Priti Utpal – The leap announcement was a major move. I feel it’s a good refresh button but it comes with a cost. I really hope they get rid of this Nandini and Vedika now. I mean they have been running on for a long time now.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Nandini uses Pihu against Priya; Priya in a fix

Will the viewers get what they want after the leap?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.