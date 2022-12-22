Audience Perspective: Will Yeh Hai Chahatein be able to thrive after the leap?

MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' started as about a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a leap of 20 years where Rudra and Pressha are now dead and story focuses on Nayantara and Samrat.

Now that the story has taken a 20 year leap and will now focus on the a whole new generation and we are introduced to a lot of new characters and even though fans are excited, the Amin question is will the show be able to survive or thrive after this leap?

It depends on a number of factors,how does the story pan out, is it believable for the audience and really how much can one milk out from being in top 10 in the TRP charts and the audience think the same.

Ruhani Negi says, ‘ everything does not have to be streched and torn just to keep making money’,

Neha Bajwa says ‘ I am glad that they gave this show a refresh, I hope that they storyline is justified though’.

Ridhi Sharma says’ We were not ready to say goodbye to Shagun and Abrar and I am glad that they have not left the show yet’

Priyanka Sakuja says ‘ I mean you can just leave something’s at a high, if they just shut the show when it was getting trps I think it would be better’

Nisha Raj says ‘ I get that the chemistry is nice but that does not mean you can jut keep on extending the show, it does not make sense’

Fans of the show are still excited to see this fresh new chapter and are just waiting to see how it pans out.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Also read:Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Armaan is back with a more dangerous intention; Rudraksh and family kicked out