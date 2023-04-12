Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe

Sayli likes to keep her fans entertained, be it on-screen or on social media. That’s when Fans pour their hearts out and express their love and admiration for the actress.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:37
sayli salunkhe

MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning against all odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to becoming a successful singer and becoming a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

The show has been running successfully and the audience seem to be very happy with everything that the show offers, be it the sweet chemistry between Vandana and Kunal, be it the strong side of Vandana and the emotions showcased.

Talking about Vandana, played by Sayli Salunkhe, the character seems to have gone in the right hands as the fans of the show have been loving the actress in the show.

Also read - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Vandana gives a fierce response to Vaibhav, Vaibhav attempts to harm Vijay

Surely this isn’t Sayli's first show, the actress has always earned praises for her roles but this time, being in the lead for the second time, the actress seems to have worked her charm on the audience.

The actress is active on her Instagram profile where she has a huge following of 104K. Surely with the show progressing ahead, Sayli’s fan base will also increase.

Sayli likes to keep her fans entertained, be it on-screen or on social media. That’s when Fans pour their hearts out and express their love and admiration for the actress.

Netizens love Sayli and the character of Vandana in the show, here’s the proof:

As we can see in the comments, netizens are in love with the actress and they find her beautiful and talented.

Also read - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Pammi and Vijay against Kunal and Vandana's marriage

What do you think about Sayli in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of television.

Sayli Salunkhe Mohit Malik Vandana Kunal Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Star Plus DKP TV shows Star Plus shows Hindi serials Television TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of...
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail...
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal who recently made headlines for being in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, has also become...
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success
MUMBAI : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile talents we have in the acting space, over the time with his...
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap after...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Latest Video
Related Stories
Soniya
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
Imlie
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
krishna
Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Krishna Mishra roped in for the &TV show ‘Atal’, check out the deets inside
Dance Deewane Season 4
Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia are the judges for the new season
Bharti Singh
Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!