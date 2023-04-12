Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning against all odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to becoming a successful singer and becoming a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

The show has been running successfully and the audience seem to be very happy with everything that the show offers, be it the sweet chemistry between Vandana and Kunal, be it the strong side of Vandana and the emotions showcased.

Talking about Vandana, played by Sayli Salunkhe, the character seems to have gone in the right hands as the fans of the show have been loving the actress in the show.

Surely this isn’t Sayli's first show, the actress has always earned praises for her roles but this time, being in the lead for the second time, the actress seems to have worked her charm on the audience.

The actress is active on her Instagram profile where she has a huge following of 104K. Surely with the show progressing ahead, Sayli’s fan base will also increase.

Sayli likes to keep her fans entertained, be it on-screen or on social media. That’s when Fans pour their hearts out and express their love and admiration for the actress.

Netizens love Sayli and the character of Vandana in the show, here’s the proof:

As we can see in the comments, netizens are in love with the actress and they find her beautiful and talented.

What do you think about Sayli in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

