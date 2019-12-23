Audience Speak: Sayantani Ghosh STEALS THE SHOW in Naagin 4!

MUMBAI: The genre of supernatural is much loved by the Indian audience. People love watching the concept of shape shifting snakes and the revenge drama which follows.

And Balaji Telefilms’ Naagin series has aced the space. From the start of the season which featured Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani in the lead roles, has come ahead three seasons. The third season of the show was also a massive hit and featured Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri playing central roles. Being positioned on the weekend slot, the viewers have been loving the show to its bits and every character has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. In the last season, Pearl V Puri gained immense fame and popularity, so much that people continue to love him as a television personality. And now, the season 4 has picked up wonderfully.

This season witnesses Udann actor Vijayendra Kumeria playing a pivotal role and the leading ladies are enacted by Jasmine Bhasin and Nia Sharma. Sayantani Ghosh plays a pivotal role in the project too and somehow, her character comes across very attractively. There is no doubt that she is a fine actress but she is quite lauded for her look in the show too.

The ardent viewers of the show are in love with her and feel that somewhere she manages to steal the show.

Pravin Desai, a hotel manager says, “I rarely get time on weekdays but weekends is the time Iike watching television and unwinding. I often binge watch and happened to see Naagin 4 one of those weekends and have been watching it since then. Firstly, Sayantani is flawless and I must say she is gorgeous. There is a certain sexiness to the way she appears and I am in awe of her.”

Manish Kudwe, a gym trainer shared, “Sayantani Ghosh looks amazing. Her look and performance is one of the prime reasons I watch the show. She definitely steals the show and all my attention!”

Nayantara Menon, a student, expressed, “I have been watching all the seasons of Naagin and I lover the supernatural drama. Sayantani is a fine actress but I feel all of them look amazing. Yes, but I have to admit, Sayantani does have an X factor to the way she comes across on screen.”

What are your thoughts on the same?