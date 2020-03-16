AUDIENCE VERDICT! Anupamaa's Anuj and Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu don't exist in reality

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, the Producer has given some marvelous gems to the industry.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes. From having one longest-running TV show to the current most loved show.

Well, both the star characters of the shows Anuj and Abhimanyu have really garnered a lot of love and respect from the viewers, their fanbase is absolutely strong. Fans open up about the characters and here's what they had to reveal:

Pushti Sen: We cannot get over the characters at all. They are just picture-perfect people onscreen that all of us want to have in our lives. We cannot keep our eyes off their charm for sure.

Vidhisha More: The characters are too good to be true, right out of the fairytale, an ideal partner that every girl would wish to have.

Dev Dubey: I feel they are right out of the fairytale but characters like Anuj and Abhimanyu don't exist at all. They could be fictionally great but there is no reality in that.

Ameya Rai: It is a boon and curse too, to be so nice would only land you into emotionally draining issues and nothing else.

