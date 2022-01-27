AUDIENCE VERDICT! Is Imlie the new HERO of the show just as Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Also read: Imlie: AWW!!! The beginning of Aryan’s love story

Well, post the news of Gashmeer exit, the show has seen a major stir in its storyline. With Aditya going missing and Imlie and Aryan's Pagdandiya expedition, a new creative has come to notice. Viewers hint that the makers shall bring in a change in the narrative by removing Malini and Aditya aka Gashmeer and Mayuri from the montage itself.

Well here's what they had to share about the current track and upcoming narrative of the show:

Mina Shahi: We saw that Gul Khan had recently revealed there are more twists waiting for the viewers in the show but it did hint that Imlie would be the only person associated with the twists. What will happen to the new Aditya then?

Vinita Singh: The show saw Gashmeer exit and here in the track Aditya has been missing. Since that has happened we barely see the whole cast on screen, it is usually only Imlie and Aryan, will this take the route of Anupamaa in terms of the storyline.

Chetna Patel: Just as how in Anupamaa, despite the show having prominent storylines with all the characters but the show solely belongs to Anupama and now even Anuj, Will Imile also turn the same and the story would take a major turn to Imlie and Aryan and Malini-Aditya would just be a part of it? What will happen to Aditya's character?

In the upcoming episode, Aryan and Imlie will get stuck in the storm and wouldn’t know what to do and they will decide to stay in the hut, that’s when Imlie would get flashbacks about how she got married to Aditya when the two had taken shelter like this. Aryan tells Imlie that she is a strong girl and today she is an independent woman who is a journalist, back then she was weak and she didn’t know how to take a stand for herself and fight for the wrong but now she can fight and not let anything wrong happen to her. Well, it will be interesting to see if Imlie and Aryan would be able to find Aditya or not.

Also read: Imlie : Wow! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan shares some BTS videos from the sets of the show as he sets out with Imlie to Pagdandiya

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar