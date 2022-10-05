AUDIENCE VERDICT! Imlie's story stays the same with a new hero from Aditya Tripathi to Aryan Rathore

Jyoti comes on a positive note but her real motives unveil soon. She even tries to kill the girl who went, to tell the truth to Imlie. She later tries to create differences between Imlie and Aryan by getting closer to him. Imlie takes the girl to the hospital but she slips into a coma, Jyoti later turns Narmada completely against Imlie and adds fuel to her hatred at every weak moment.
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show. 

Well, the current track netizens feel that the story hasn't progressed any bit, instead it feels like it is the same story with a new hero and family. Earlier it was Aditya and the Tripathis and now it is Aryan and the Rathores in the scenes. Check out what they had to reveal: 

Nishi Tawde: The story hasn't brought any new change with Jyoti's entry. It seems like we are seeing a new Malini in Imlie's life and there is no difference in their love story. She first married Aditya and then fell in love, here it is the same way. 

Priyal Munshi: The Rathores are an exact copy of the Tripathis just the count is less in terms of the family members but now with Neela, the count has become the same. Even the family vibes are similar it seems with the Tripathis exit they have brought new faces with same. 

Riddhi Shah: Aditya's track had turned predictable and now we feel the same with Aryan and Imlie, we can't wait to see the same love triangle that we saw earlier between Malini, Aditya and imlie, its high time makers consider to bring a fresh perspective to the show and Imlie's character. 

Now the breaking is that Jyoti will go to any extent to ruin Aryan and Imlie's happy moments but her plan shall fail and Imlie and Aryan shall have a love confession. After confessing love to each other their joy shall take them to the next step and they will consummate. This would bring them, even more, closer than before. 

Latest Video