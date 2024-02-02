Audience Verdict: Ishaan is stuck between balancing responsibility and love just like Virat; says ‘story is an old wine in a new bottle’

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles as Ishaan and Savi. Sumit Singh plays the role of Reeva, who is the third wheel in the relationship.

The show in the earlier season when it originally started featured Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the leading roles and Aishwarya Sharma playing the third wheel as Pakhi. (Also Read: Big Twist: Savi learns about Ishaan and Reeva’s marriage plans in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)

The current drama of the show showcases how Savi and Ishaan are married to each other under unfortunate circumstances. Ishaan was supposed to get married to Reeva and loved her but he married Savi as a part of his responsibility.

He is now stuck between balancing his responsibility towards Savi and his love for Reeva as what he did was absolutely wrong with her.

In the earlier season, Virat was stuck in the same situation between Sai and Pakhi and now, the audience feels that the show is just rounding up to the same drama all over again. They want to see a different angle this time around with new elements in the storyline.

Check out all what they have to say:

Nisha Rathod said, “It is the same storyline is what I sense. Pakhi was accepted in the house but Sai had altercations and the drama is proceeding in the same way with Akka Saheb as the matriarch.”

Manali Jadhav shared, “I like the show and there are interesting twists in each and every episode which makes it a great visual experience!”

Gauri Mathrani averred, “Though I like the drama and the chemistry is also extremely perfect, I don’t want to watch something that I have already seen. There has to be some element of newness that every show must have.”

Dharini Seth mentioned, “Savi and Ishaan look like they are made for each other. Ishaan is also taking a stand for Savi and I am excited to see what Reeva does next. I am thoroughly enjoying the episodes.”

Priyanka Chauhan expressed, “I hope the show does not hit monotony. It really needs some new drama with Reeva else it will be like an old wine in a new bottle.” (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Savi Accuses Ishaan of Ruining Reeva's Life)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!