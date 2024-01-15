Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi agrees to marry Sam but Ishaan gets the police there and situations turn such that Sam kills her family in a bomb blast. Fans of the show are surprised and do not understand the logic behind killing her family.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience has been enjoying the drama which features Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles.

The show recently aired a highpoint drama where Savi’s family gets killed. 

(Also Read: Oh No! Ishaan and Reeva to call off their wedding in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It so happens that Sam is back to seek revenge and he kidnaps Savi’s family members namely – Bhavani, Ashwini, Ninad, Vinu and Harini. He blackmails Savi to her married to him failing to which, he will kill all her family members.

Savi takes no time and quickly heads to get married to him but Ishaan gets the police there and situations turn such that Sam kills her family in a bomb blast. This comes as a huge shock to Savi and fans of the show are surprised and do not understand the logic behind killing her family.

Samidha Jadhav shared, “I don’t know why they dragged the episode unnecessarily. To identify the culprits in police station why does Savi need a flashback of Samridh from day one till now? This just makes me lose interest.”

Heena Parmar mentioned, “I really like the show and this new twist has piqued my interest even more. I am excited to see how Ishaan and Savi now become a couple.”

Isha Shah said, “Killing Savi’s family was out of the blue. It was completely unnecessary.”

Harshita Vadhan averred, “I absolutely love watching the show. Savi’s entire family getting killed and Sam being blamed for it is okay. I am waiting to know what happens when Ishaan confesses that all this happened because of him. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin keeps introducing twists which are intriguing and I love watching the movie.” 

(Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan feels heartbroken seeing Savi's condition, promises to stay by her side

Maanvi Patil expressed, “I was really thinking that how will they separate the couple (Reeva and Ishaan) who love each other for real. They really went too far with that. Also Savi needs to emote better, I am an emotional person and yet I did not feel anything for her even after watching her cry after her family died.”

What are your thoughts on the same?

 

 

