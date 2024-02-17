Audience Verdict: Netizens are in love with Savi’s BEFITTING REPLY to Akka Saheb’s DOMINATION!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The daily soap features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles of Savi and Ishaan respectively.

The two have got married in unfortunate circumstances and now that Savi is living in Ishaan’s house, Surekha, who does not accept Savi as her daughter-in-law has restricted her from going out of the house before their reception. Surekha gives Savi a huge domestic task which she completes and then she wants to go for a seminar. Surekha stops her but the latter tells her that she is restricted to go to college and that she is only going for a seminar. She leaves for the same. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 16th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Yashwant Evil Plan to Confine Savi At Home)

Now, as the episodes progress, there will be a high voltage drama where Ishaan will give Savi medicine and will also listen to Savi. Savi will tell Ishaan that it was important to meet Sanjeev because he is her uncle and wanted to know more about her parents.

Recently, Savi was seen giving it back to Akka Saheb as she tried to dominate her. Fans are in awe of how she stood up for herself and gave a befitting reply to Akka Saheb.

Take a look at the fan reactions.

A netizen shares how there is a new team which has formed of tortured bahus and they will fight against Akka Saheb

New Team of AS tortured Bahus.....DIL Club... initiated on Valentine's Day (of GHKKPM).... consisting of ...Asmita, Shikha ,Savi....will support and protect each other from harm from Don AS#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/y6KBrI1dWq — Amivin (@Amivin2664) February 17, 2024

Akka Saheb is playing victim card, says a fan

Durva misbehaved with Asmita.. Savi scolded Durva & took stand for Asmita ..AS took Durva's side & scolded Savi..Savi replied politely, firmly..AS started yelling..Asmita intervened & requested her to calm down for her health ...

AS victim card#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Amivin (@Amivin2664) February 17, 2024

Social media users point out to a tale of all married couples

A tale of all married couples. Wifey bitches about mother in law and husband has no choice but to keep mum. #IshVi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ShaktiArora #BhavikaSharma pic.twitter.com/xA2T1mWzTm — _Sonal_ (@sonal_100nal_9) February 17, 2024

Akka Saheb gets a good answer from Savi

AS ko muh tod jwaab milta ab #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/kbVNiH2vAL — nazma (@nazma40898356) February 17, 2024

Netizens dislike the way Surekha treats Savi (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Ishaan and Savi's Bedtime Drama)

Durva & savi are of same age still how AS treats savi. For savi she was asking are you staying in hotel room now for durva everything sent to room as she staying in hotel



Asmita just saved AS from another heart attack #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/E0qpA20qSq — Ramya (@uniqueness111) February 17, 2024

