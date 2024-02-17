Audience Verdict: Netizens are in love with Savi’s BEFITTING REPLY to Akka Saheb’s DOMINATION!

Recently, Savi was seen giving it back to Akka Saheb as she tried to dominate her. Fans are in awe of how she stood up for herself and gave a befitting reply to Akka Saheb.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 15:27
Akka Saheb

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The daily soap features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles of Savi and Ishaan respectively.

The two have got married in unfortunate circumstances and now that Savi is living in Ishaan’s house, Surekha, who does not accept Savi as her daughter-in-law has restricted her from going out of the house before their reception. Surekha gives Savi a huge domestic task which she completes and then she wants to go for a seminar. Surekha stops her but the latter tells her that she is restricted to go to college and that she is only going for a seminar. She leaves for the same. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 16th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Yashwant Evil Plan to Confine Savi At Home)

Now, as the episodes progress, there will be a high voltage drama where Ishaan will give Savi medicine and will also listen to Savi. Savi will tell Ishaan that it was important to meet Sanjeev because he is her uncle and wanted to know more about her parents.

Recently, Savi was seen giving it back to Akka Saheb as she tried to dominate her. Fans are in awe of how she stood up for herself and gave a befitting reply to Akka Saheb.

Take a look at the fan reactions.

A netizen shares how there is a new team which has formed of tortured bahus and they will fight against Akka Saheb

Akka Saheb is playing victim card, says a fan

Social media users point out to a tale of all married couples

Akka Saheb gets a good answer from Savi

Netizens dislike the way Surekha treats Savi (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Ishaan and Savi's Bedtime Drama)

What are your thoughts on the same?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV news Bhavika Sharma Shakti Arora Savi Ishaan Akka Saheb Surekha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 15:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: Netizens spot Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna dancing together; trend them as #Surnal
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress certainly needs no...
Audience Verdict: Netizens are in love with Savi’s BEFITTING REPLY to Akka Saheb’s DOMINATION!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The daily soap features Bhavika...
RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, young actress Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of a young Babita Phogat in...
Jhanak: Oh No! Bipasha praises Arshi, Jhanak overhears their conversation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Must Read! Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visit Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings be for the big day
MUMBAI: Indeed the couple that is the talk of the town is Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet, they have been grabbing the...
EXCLUSIVE! There was a phase where I thought I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I faced anxiety issues: Ansh Bagri
MUMBAI: Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by...
Recent Stories
1
RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna
MUST READ: Netizens spot Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna dancing together; trend them as #Surnal
Ansh Bagri
EXCLUSIVE! There was a phase where I thought I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I faced anxiety issues: Ansh Bagri
Shark Tank India
Stunning! Shark Tank India 3: Pitchers negotiate four Sharks deal; Aman Gupta optimistic about investment returns
Surbhi Chandna
Wow! Surbhi Chandna anticipates a BACHELORETTE bash with excitement, Ready to make memorable moments with BFF
Aman Gupta
Oh No! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta SURPRISED as entrepreneurs disclose zero bank balances during pitches; Says ‘Business kaha hai? Maal bhi bikk nahi raha’
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly finds a 'Padosi' in Kavya’s Sumbul Touqeer, check it out