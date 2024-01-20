Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that Anuj is determined to win Anupamaa back in Anupamaa; say 'He is disrespectful to Shruti'

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anuj and Anupamaa.

The show recently witnessed a high point drama which led to the show taking a 20 year leap. Anuj and Anupamaa had a massive showdown where Anupamaa justified herself and Anuj accused her that she time and again preferred the Shah family over the Kapadias. The show now revolves around how the Shah family is now living separately, Anuj Kapadia is a business tycoon and Anupamaa is a chef and pursuing her independent life in the USA.

Well with the heading now where Anuj and Anupamaa might come face to face, netizens are debating and questioning why Anuj wants to come into her life again when he disregards her.

Tulsi Parekh shared," Anuj made his decision. Why does he want to interfere in her life again? Instead he should focus on his relationship with Shruti!"

Mansi Mehta said, "By wanting to or even wishing to connect with Anupamaa would be very bad as that would only mean that he is disrespectful towards Shruti."

Shubham Latkar expressed, " It has to happen otherwise how will the drama movie ahead. I cannot wait to watch what happens when the two come face to face. I think Shruti will eventually turn negative because of this."

Sumedha Patil averred, " This is absolutely wrong if the show is heading towards a reunion. I mean the drama would be there but there is no logic. Also, he is showing no consideration of Shruti's feelings. He is an emotional person so he should understand others feelings too."

Piyali Patil elaborated, "There has been 26 years of platonic relationship and after that it is only logical to think about her. It is very natural and I do not see anything wrong with it."

