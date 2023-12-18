Audience Verdict: Netizens feel Kushal Tandon – Shivangi Joshi starrer Barsatein is going the Bebakee way!

MUMBAI : Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony TV is one show which is extremely loved from the time of its inception. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the leading roles and the audience cannot have enough of watching them. Simba Nagpal plays a parallel lead in the film.

The serial is about Aaradhana, a passionate journalist and Reyansh, a misogynist who have a clash of emotions, egos and conflicts. They are extremely attracted to each other and Jay is the other angle of her love life. Television lovers find Reyansh and Aaradhana’s love story magical however; the current track reminds them of another drama.

Wondering which is it?

Well it is Kushal Tandon’s webseries titled Bebakee which also featured Karan Jotwani along with debutant Shiv Jyoti Rajput in the leading roles. The web series was directed by Muzammil Desai and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

The series traced the lives of Sufiyaan Abdullah, Kainaat Sahani and Imtiaz Alqaazi. Kainaat was a passionate journalist while Sufiyaan was a womanizer and Sufiyaan’s best friend Imtiaz was a caring man who found affinity and was inclined towards Kainaat.

Fans are comparing Barsatein to Bebakee and feel that the former show is going the Bebakee way.

