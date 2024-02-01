Audience Verdict: Netizens feel the latest promo of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is exciting; say ‘Shabir looks stunning…’

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.

While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows in the likes of Kkavyanjali, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Savitri among others, he shot to massive fame with his stint in Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV.

He was paired opposite Sriti Jha on the show. He has also been a part of some popular Bollywood movies in the likes of Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.

Shabir is currently a part of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and is paired opposite Neeharika Roy.

The show will present an interesting storyline now as a new promo has come out which features Shabir cross dressed wearing a saree, kajal and more. Shabir looks stunning and it instantly reminds us of Akshay Kumar starrer Lakshmi.

Just the film, apparently the track will move towards Mohan being possessed and fighting for righteousness.

Madhav Karande says, “Shabir looks stunning and I look forward to the track ahead.”

Krutika Thakkar mentions, “I feel that the track was not really necessary. This is basically to excite the audience and it is unnecessary.”

Neeraj Motwani expresses, “The show is a little bland but introducing this storyline is basically trying to titillate the viewers. Not exciting.”

Naina Garg shares, “I am really looking forward to this track. Shabir will be seen doing something different which I have never seen him do before and I am eager.”

Asha Channawala avers, “The show gives a feel good vibe and I like watching Shabir in a different light. “

What are your thoughts on the same?



